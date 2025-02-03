Cobra Kai's emotional first trailer for the final five episodes of the Netflix show is a poignant look back at 40 years of Karate Kid history

Cobra Kai: Season 6 Part 3 | Final Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The wait is almost over for the epic ending of Cobra Kai, as Netflix just dropped the official trailer for season 6 part 3.

The new footage teases one last fight for the Valley following the tragic events of the Sekai Taikai in Barcelona. The international karate tournament was interrupted due to a brawl between the participants, which led to Kwon's death.

Far from calling the whole thing off, the people overseeing the competition have decided to finish what they started, particularly now that they have so much media attention on them. As it was revealed in a previous sneak peak of the finale, all the senseis have agreed to finish the Sekai Taikai in the Valley, so we will have a winner after all.

In the first official trailer, we go over the saga's entire story, from the beginning until the end that it's ahead in the next five episodes. The images show all the main characters getting ready for the last big fight of the show. Who will emerge as the victor?

Netflix's popular show is coming to an end with the release of the last five-episode part of season, which follows part 1 released on July 18, and part 2 on November 15.

However, the saga is still growing, with a new Karate Kid movie, officially titled Karate Kid: Legends, coming to cinemas on May 30. The film takes place three years after the end of Cobra Kai, and sees Daniel and Amanda LaRusso relocating outside of the US, and Jackie Chan reprising his role of Mr. Han from 2010's Karate Kid.

"It was not a quick decision, because it was about protecting the Daniel LaRusso character, and finding where he would be at that point, and then protecting the whole legacy in the Miyagi-verse," Raph Macchio explained in a recent interview. "Once we were able to line that up, for the ‘Cobra Kai’ story to lead into the new film — even though they’re separate ecosystems — it all made sense for me. Then, working with Jackie [Chan] was just super exciting. I started this on the big screen. How cool is it to get it back to the big screen?”

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 releases on Netflix on February 13, 2025. For more, dive into our picks for the best shows on Netflix.