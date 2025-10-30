Knives Out 3 earns a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, but it just falls short of the original murder mystery film

Wake Up Dead Man has secured a solid Rotten Tomatoes score

Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
(Image credit: Netflix)

The next Knives Out movie, Wake Up Dead Man, has earned a rock-solid Rotten Tomatoes score – though it falls short of the original murder mystery movie.

Wake Up Dead Man, which is the third film in Rian Johnson's series, has been certified fresh at 94% on Rotten Tomatoes with 89 reviews. The first film, Knives Out, boasts a 97% score, while the second film, Glass Onion, sits at 91%.

"It works, and it’s no big mystery why – Johnson knows his form and format, and delivers on it, playing with tone and message but never losing sight of why these stories are so damn entertaining to watch and unravel," reads IndieWire's B+ review.

"Johnson has assembled his strongest cast yet and provides them with entertainingly 'extra' characters to inhabit – and for us to tut at. Best of all, Daniel Craig and Josh O'Connor form a sleuthing double act with shades of Holmes and Watson," says Time Out in a 4-star review.

