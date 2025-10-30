Knives Out 3 earns a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, but it just falls short of the original murder mystery film

The next Knives Out movie, Wake Up Dead Man, has earned a rock-solid Rotten Tomatoes score – though it falls short of the original murder mystery movie.

Wake Up Dead Man, which is the third film in Rian Johnson's series, has been certified fresh at 94% on Rotten Tomatoes with 89 reviews. The first film, Knives Out, boasts a 97% score, while the second film, Glass Onion, sits at 91%.

"It works, and it’s no big mystery why – Johnson knows his form and format, and delivers on it, playing with tone and message but never losing sight of why these stories are so damn entertaining to watch and unravel," reads IndieWire's B+ review.

"It delivers first giggles, then twists and gasp-inducing rug-pulls, courtesy of standout performances from a cast that includes Josh Brolin, Glenn Close and a never-better Josh O'Connor," says The Times in a 5-star review.

"Rian Johnson's mystery movie will be a perfect fireside companion when it hits Netflix in early December. Guaranteed, you won't find a more fiendish film this winter," reads NME's four-star review.

"Johnson has assembled his strongest cast yet and provides them with entertainingly 'extra' characters to inhabit – and for us to tut at. Best of all, Daniel Craig and Josh O'Connor form a sleuthing double act with shades of Holmes and Watson," says Time Out in a 4-star review.

Wake Up Dead Man sees Daniel Craig return as Benoit Blanc, with Josh O'Connor, Josh Brolin, Glenn Close, Mila Kunis, Andrew Scott, Jeremy Renner, and more filling out the cast.

The film will be released to select theaters on November 26, before arriving on Netflix on December 12.

In the meantime, fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best Netflix movies, or see our guide to everything new on Netflix in November 2025.