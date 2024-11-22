When is Wicked out on streaming?

Wicked is finally out in theaters worldwide much to the delight of musical fans who have been waiting years to defy gravity on the big screen. And judging from both the impressive Wicked first reactions and our very own five star Wicked review, it has been worth the wait.

If you are new to Oz, Wicked is based on the hit stage musical of the same name. In fact, it only covers the first half of the musical with the movie being titled on-screen as Wicked: Part One. Set years before the events of The Wizard of Oz, the story follows the unlikely friendship between Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) before they become known as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good Witch of the North.

Although this is a movie made for the big screen experience, you may be wondering when Wicked will be out on streaming too, wanting to watch it from the comfort of your own home. Well, we are here to help our fellow Ozians with everything you need to know about the potential Wicked streaming release date.

(Image credit: Universal)

Given that Wicked is being distributed by Universal Pictures, it is likely that the studio's sister streaming platform Peacock will be the place to watch the movie at home after its exclusive theatrical release.

But when exactly will that be? That's a good question and one that can't be answered just yet as Wicked's streaming release date is yet to be confirmed. However, we can speculate that it will likely be after the movie's theatrical run and given that it is set to make a huge impression at the box office, it may be in theaters for quite some time.

Universal's last release The Wild Robot, which debuted in theaters at the end of September, still hasn't got a streaming release date. Just like we are expecting with Wicked, that animated feature was very successful at the box office telling us that it will likely be a while until a streaming date is unveiled. In fact, we probably can't expect one until early next year.

Wicked is out now in theaters worldwide. For more, check out our guide to the upcoming movies that should be on your radar, as well as our picks for the best witch movies.