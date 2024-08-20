X-Men '97 season 2 producer says to expect two more X-teams in the new episodes

X-Men '97 is returning for season 2, and, by the sounds of things, it will include new teams.

"There's many teams, in Marvel, that have the letter 'X' that are followed by a hyphen. I would put it to you like this… there's two other X teams in season 2," executive producer Brad Winderbaum revealed at a Q&A attended by Collider.

Of course, there are plenty of X-teams that could be added to the roster: X-Factor, X-Force, and Weapon X-Men are just a few. It remains to be seen which materialize in season 2, especially as it doesn't seem we'll be getting new episodes in the near future.

"It's still an animatic phase. Animation takes so long to make as I'm sure you know. There was a great bit about this in Invincible season 2," Winderbaum has said of X-Men '97 season 2. "They just nailed it so hard, it is the greatest. And it takes a long time. Because the studio wants to see how successful the first season is before they greenlight the second season there's a lag. We were lucky enough to get the greenlight before we aired so there's maybe less of a lag. People are just going to have to be patient with us."

Along with season 2, X-Men '97 season 3 is also happening. There are some behind the scenes changes in both the second and third season, though, with former showrunner Beau DeMayo fired before season 1 had even aired.

"Mr. DeMayo was terminated in March 2024 following an internal investigation," a Marvel spokesperson said of the decision. "Given the egregious nature of the findings, we severed ties with him immediately, and he has no further affiliation with Marvel."

Matthew Chancey, writer and producer on What If , will write the third season of X-Men '97.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else in the works.