New Wonder Man trailer shows Simon Williams desperate to star in a superhero reboot – and teases his powers without solving the mystery of how he gets them

A new trailer for Wonder Man has arrived, and, in it, Simon Williams is absolutely desperate to star in a superhero movie.

Not just any superhero movie, however, but the eponymous Wonder Man, a reboot in the works from a legendary director (despite the dreaded superhero fatigue). Naturally, that's a job anyone would want in Hollywood, but Williams is really, really keen.

That's very similar to what we've already seen in the first trailer, but, intriguingly, this trailer also shows a glimpse of Simon's powers (after a previous, very brief look at them was teased in a TV spot earlier this year).

We get a quick look at Simon's eye apparently turning red, along with his drink moving strangely in its glass when he gets particularly passionate about the role while chatting to Trevor Slattery (yes, that Trevor Slattery from Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

It's still a complete mystery how Simon, an ordinary working actor, gets these powers, though. One fan theory suggests the Wonder Man director might somehow give Simon his powers especially for the movie. In this new trailer, we see Simon signing something to pledge he has no superpowers.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who plays Simon in the show, appeared in character at the Fantastic Four premiere and was interviewed by none other than Marvel Studios. "I grew up a really big fan of Wonder Man, really big fan of comics," he said. "It was actually the first movie that I saw in the theaters with my father when I was very young. That day, I left the theater wanting to be a superhero. So this is, it's amazing, this is actually a very beautiful, full circle moment for me."

Wonder Man is set to be eight episodes long and is arriving on Disney Plus on January 27, 2026. In the meantime, fill out your watchlist with our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows.