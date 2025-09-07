Luke Cage's Mike Colter teases a return to the MCU and facing off against The Kingpin

There's going to be a lot more on the menu in Hell's Kitchen whenever the second season of Daredevil: Born Again hits our screens, given that Matthew Murdock (Charlie Cox) will be joined by Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) in his fight against Mayor Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio). Now, while we're sure that the head of Alias Investigations could handle whatever the new mayor throws at her, there's still hope that other members of the briefly formed Defenders join the fight, including Harlem's bulletproof hero, Luke Cage, previously played by Mike Colter. They're not the only ones, though, because in a recent interview at Ottawa Comiccon alongside D'Onofrio himself, Colter chimed in on Cage's return and the prospect of facing off against Fisk in the future alongside the Devil of Hell's Kitchen and his former love interest.

"I'd be as happy as the fans, and that's pretty happy. If the fans are happy, then I'm happy," said Colter regarding a potential comeback within the MCU. The return would undoubtedly be a welcome one, particularly when you consider how wild fans went for Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) making an appearance in season 1 of Born Again, and will now be seen next year, giving Spidey a spot of bother in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, as well as having a special presentation of his own. For Colter's Cage, though, now would be a perfect time for him to help the small number of vigilantes who want to see Fisk out of office, given how similar events play out in the comics.

After the events of Devil's Reign in comics (which season 1 his heavily inspired by), Luke Cage decides to change tactics and fight the mayor of New York through politics, ultimately succeeding. The journey is a long one, though, and at this point, Mayor Cage and Jessica are a happily married couple with a daughter to worry about, so there'd need to be a few details that get skipped over if it made its way into Born Again. Even so, Colter shared his thoughts on D'Onofrio and the role of Fisk that he's now made his own so effortlessly, if they ever worked together. What's particularly interesting about his response is the choice of wording he used, which might've given the game away.

"We haven't had a scene...The thing about it is- this is Vincent," Colter explained, praising the man who has given us one of the greatest villains in the MCU. "But when Vincent comes on set, he's going to be the character, and then it's going to be weird, because it's not him anymore, he goes somewhere else, and then it's going to be scary. So I'm kind of interested in seeing him in character, being across from him, because he's going to be a different person," Colter theorized. "I'm probably going to be intimidated, just like everyone else. It's like, 'Oh, shit, I'm doing a scene with Vincent today."

There's enough in Colter's remarks to suggest that Luke Cage may have already made an appearance in season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again, or that he might be scheduled to swing by Hell's Kitchen in the future. Either way, the prospect of Fisk having to split his focus between heroes is an exciting one, particularly one that can take hits and keep on coming.

We'll have to see how things play out when Matt, Jess, and maybe Luke return in March 2026. Until then, get a look at every other MCU movie and show heading our way here.