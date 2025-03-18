Luke Cage actor still has "hopes" that his character will return: "I don't think it's impossible"

News
By published

Could Luke Cage return in the MCU?

Luke Cage
(Image credit: Netflix/Marvel)

Luke Cage actor Mike Colter thinks it's possible he might return to the MCU someday.

Colter played his Marvel character in the Netflix shows, but hasn't appeared in the main MCU since.

"I still have hopes for it. I don't think about it anymore," Colter said at an Indiana Comic Con panel moderated by Collider. "I think there's always time. I don't think it's impossible. Anything can happen."

So far, the Daredevil characters are the only ones from Netflix's Marvel stable to cross over to the MCU. Charlie Cox returned in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk before getting his own show, Daredevil: Born Again, which is currently releasing on Disney Plus. Kingpin, meanwhile, returned in Hawkeye and appeared in Echo before Born Again, while Punisher is back in Born Again and will shortly be getting his own special.

Krysten Ritter, who played Jessica Jones on Netflix, has also said she'd love to return to Marvel. "One hundred percent. I am ready, and I would, of course, be there in a heartbeat," Ritter said last year. "She’s a character who I absolutely love, and she was a part of my life for so long. I played that character for five years, and she’s a character who’s very important to me and many women and men."

Time will tell if we ever see any more Netflix Marvel heroes back in the MCU. Next up for Marvel is Thunderbolts*, which arrives this May 2.

In the meantime, check out our Daredevil: Born Again release schedule to keep up to date with the Marvel Phase 5 show, or see our Daredevil: Born Again season 1 review for our spoiler-free verdict on the whole series.

You can see everything else Marvel has in store with our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows, too.

See more TV Shows News
TOPICS
Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Netflix&#039;s The Defenders
Marvel TV boss isn't ruling out other Defenders re-joining the MCU after Daredevil: Born Again: "It is certainly something that is creatively extremely exciting"
Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again trailer is hiding a reference to Netflix's Marvel shows – and it may reveal what one of its heroes is up to in the MCU
Charlie Cox&#039;s Matt Murdock in his Daredevil costume in Daredevil Born Again
Charlie Cox thinks an Avengers team-up for Daredevil would be "awesome" as he teases character's future
As Marvel fans reminiscence about Luke Cage's Netflix series, its creator says what they had planned for season 3 was "even better"
Finn Jones in Iron Fist
Ahead of Daredevil: Born Again's premiere, Marvel fans are discussing how Iron Fist could be introduced to the MCU
Daredevil recap: The Defenders
Marvel fans are discussing which of the Netflix series characters would have survived the Blip
Latest in Marvel TV Shows
Luke Cage
Luke Cage actor still has "hopes" that his character will return: "I don't think it's impossible"
Cyclops and the X-Men in X-Men &#039;97
X-Men '97 season 3 just got an exciting update, even though we still don't know when season 2 will be on Disney Plus
Spider-Man Noir
Spider-Noir star says the show might be released in black and white as it was shot like a "very genuine film noir"
Daredevil&#039;s mask in Daredevil: Born Again
Marvel fans are convinced Daredevil has a new, black suit in season 2 thanks to new set photos
Vincent D&#039;Onofrio as Wilson Fisk in Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again fans would love this Marvel character to appear, even if it's extremely unlikely
Daredevil: Born Again
Marvel fans think that Daredevil: Born Again episode 3 just referenced Spider-Man's Miles Morales – but a key detail might have already debunked the theory
Latest in News
Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, and Ke Huy Quan in The Electric State
After 2 days, Hideo Kojima still hasn't shared his thoughts on The Electric State, and fans fear it won't even get a Madame Web-style six-word review
Luke Cage
Luke Cage actor still has "hopes" that his character will return: "I don't think it's impossible"
Harley Quinn in Harley Quinn season 5
Harley Quinn references The Batman with hilariously specific Easter egg you might not have noticed
a spherical robot on a pinball machine
A new Portal game with Glados' original voice actor is on its way, but the catch is that it's a pinball machine that costs $12,500
The Mandalorian
Bo-Katan's actor may have accidentally answered whether she is appearing in The Mandalorian and Grogu movie with this cryptic response
Steve Schirripa in The Sopranos
The Sopranos star is the latest actor to join the cast of Dexter: Resurrection
More about marvel tv shows
Cyclops and the X-Men in X-Men &#039;97

X-Men '97 season 3 just got an exciting update, even though we still don't know when season 2 will be on Disney Plus
Spider-Man Noir

Spider-Noir star says the show might be released in black and white as it was shot like a "very genuine film noir"
Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, and Ke Huy Quan in The Electric State

After 2 days, Hideo Kojima still hasn't shared his thoughts on The Electric State, and fans fear it won't even get a Madame Web-style six-word review
See more latest
Most Popular
Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, and Ke Huy Quan in The Electric State
After 2 days, Hideo Kojima still hasn't shared his thoughts on The Electric State, and fans fear it won't even get a Madame Web-style six-word review
Harley Quinn in Harley Quinn season 5
Harley Quinn references The Batman with hilariously specific Easter egg you might not have noticed
Steve Schirripa in The Sopranos
The Sopranos star is the latest actor to join the cast of Dexter: Resurrection
a spherical robot on a pinball machine
A new Portal game with Glados' original voice actor is on its way, but the catch is that it's a pinball machine that costs $12,500
Helldivers 2 Democratic Detonation Warbond diving
Helldivers 2 update makes the shooter a "little bit harder, but hopefully in a fun way" as Automatons get smarter and weapons get buffed to help deal with them
The Mandalorian
Bo-Katan's actor may have accidentally answered whether she is appearing in The Mandalorian and Grogu movie with this cryptic response
The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie
As the new Looney Tunes movie that Warner Bros passed on makes a strong start, one of its artists urges fans to "buy a ticket it and support it" saying "word of mouth and hype works"
Angela holds a knife in Silent Hill 2 remake
Silent Hill 2 remake dev says he was "afraid there might be no good way" to rebuild the classic game without "archaic solutions and mechanics"
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 screenshot showing Astarion, a pale male elf with short curly white hair and red eyes, looking over his shoulder with a smirk on his face
Baldur's Gate 3 and Larian Studios lead Swen Vincke declares that single-player games are, in fact, not "dead" at all – "they just have to be good"
The Penguin episode 8 (2024)
Fans are excited for Colin Farrell to join the DCU, but some are a little conflicted about The Penguin star's new role