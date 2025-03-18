Luke Cage actor still has "hopes" that his character will return: "I don't think it's impossible"

Luke Cage actor Mike Colter thinks it's possible he might return to the MCU someday.

Colter played his Marvel character in the Netflix shows, but hasn't appeared in the main MCU since.

"I still have hopes for it. I don't think about it anymore," Colter said at an Indiana Comic Con panel moderated by Collider. "I think there's always time. I don't think it's impossible. Anything can happen."

So far, the Daredevil characters are the only ones from Netflix's Marvel stable to cross over to the MCU. Charlie Cox returned in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk before getting his own show, Daredevil: Born Again, which is currently releasing on Disney Plus. Kingpin, meanwhile, returned in Hawkeye and appeared in Echo before Born Again, while Punisher is back in Born Again and will shortly be getting his own special.

Krysten Ritter, who played Jessica Jones on Netflix, has also said she'd love to return to Marvel. "One hundred percent. I am ready, and I would, of course, be there in a heartbeat," Ritter said last year. "She’s a character who I absolutely love, and she was a part of my life for so long. I played that character for five years, and she’s a character who’s very important to me and many women and men."

Time will tell if we ever see any more Netflix Marvel heroes back in the MCU. Next up for Marvel is Thunderbolts*, which arrives this May 2.

In the meantime, check out our Daredevil: Born Again release schedule to keep up to date with the Marvel Phase 5 show, or see our Daredevil: Born Again season 1 review for our spoiler-free verdict on the whole series.

You can see everything else Marvel has in store with our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows, too.