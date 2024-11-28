Kathryn Hahn says Agatha All Along was a "satisfying" way for her to say goodbye to Agatha Harkness, but offers one ray of hope: "We'll see what the future holds"

Kathryn Hahn is playing with our emotions after she describes Agatha All Along as a "beautiful and satisfying way" to say goodbye to Agatha Harkness.

In an interview with the L.A. Times, Hahn touches upon her MCU future, insisting she hasn't had any conversations about future projects with Marvel Studios.

"In my mind, this was a beautiful and satisfying way to say goodbye to this incredible character I had to play," Hahn said.

The Agatha All Along ending, after all, appeared to be pretty definitive for a while there – Agatha is killed after an embrace with Death (Aubrey Plaza) and Billy (Joe Locke) discovers that his brother, Tommy, still exists somewhere in the world. One final twist, though, saw Agatha resurrected as a ghost, joining Billy on his quest to reunite his family.

Addressing the new Billy/Agatha dynamic, Hahn did appear to offer up a ray of hope for those wishing for Agatha to return after her spellbinding WandaVision spin-off.

“Even though obviously now Billy/Wiccan is not her son, there is some sort of hope for her that she’s able to maybe do for him what she couldn’t do for Nicky," Hahn says. "I think they do make a great team. Of course, I love this part and I love Joe Locke madly, and we’ll see what the future holds."

The only WandaVision and Agatha All Along-adjacent project in the works right now is Vision Quest, starring Paul Bettany and a returning James Spader as Ultron. Might Agatha magic her way into that show or elsewhere in the MCU? Only time will tell, but maybe we shouldn't be taking Hahn's words at face value. After all, you can never trust a witch, right?

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more, check out our guide to upcoming Marvel movies and shows. Then dive into the past MCU adventures with a look at the Marvel timeline and how to watch the Marvel movies in order.