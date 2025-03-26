Daredevil: Born Again just made a perfect reference to Matt Murdock's cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again episode 5.

Daredevil: Born Again breaks the mold in its latest episode with a standalone sequence that sees Matt Murdock caught up in a bank heist. Featuring a cameo from Kamala Khan's dad Yusuf Khan and several references to Ms. Marvel, it's also probably the most MCU-connected outing of the new show yet.

This continues with a perfect callback to Spider-Man: No Way Home too, which was Matt Murdock's first MCU appearance. If you recall, back in the 2021 movie, Charlie Cox appeared in a brief scene as Peter Parker's lawyer.

He appears in his kitchen along with May Parker and Happy Hogan to tell Peter that charges around the Mysterio case have been dropped against him. Murdock then catches a brick flung through a window – almost revealing his superhero powers – and tells Peter that he caught it because he's "a really good lawyer".

The latest episode of Daredevil: Born Again – Matt Murdock's first standalone MCU series – features a callback to this scene. After Matt has helped Yusef open the bank vault and dispose of the robbers, Yusef is beside himself about the secret superhero's skills.

"What kind of lawyer are you?" Yusef asks him, to which Matt simply replies, "A really good one." It's a sweet nod to one of fans' favorite lines from Daredevil in the MCU so far, as well as adding to the number of Spider-Man references that have featured in the show.

In episode 1, Wilson Fisk referenced "a man who dresses in a spider outfit" in his speech against vigilantes. Then in the show's third episode, some fans thought Miles Morales' dad was referenced when Matt was speaking in court. He mentioned an "Officer Morales" but this reference might have already been debunked.

For more on Daredevil: Born Again, check out our Daredevil: Born Again release schedule and our Daredevil: Born Again season 1 review.