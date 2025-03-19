Daredevil: Born Again fans are loving Punisher and Matt Murdock's reunion, calling it the "best scene" of the show so far

It's not the smoothest of reunions

Daredevil: Born Again
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again episode 4.

We knew Frank Castle was going to make his MCU debut in Daredevil: Born Again, but his appearance came even earlier than we hoped. He appears in episode 4 of the latest season, when Matt Murdock pays him a visit after the Punisher's logo appears on the bullet that killed White Tiger.

The scene reveals that Frank's been living off-grid, as Matt asks him if he knows anything about the murder or the cops who have tattoos in homage to the Punisher. The pair clash on their usual difference in approaches before Frank says he thinks Matt wants his permission to return to his old ways.

The resulting conversation gets very real, very quickly as Frank brings up Foggy's death. "You hate yourself, it's eating you up," he tells him, as it sends Matt into a violent spiral and he starts tearing up. "You hear his voice, you do don't you? Every time I stop moving I hear my little boy," Frank continues as Matt breaks down.

Jon Bernthal as The Punisher in Daredevil: Born Again

(Image credit: Disney)

Fans have been praising their highly emotional scene as well as the performances of both actors. Posting on Twitter one wrote: "Jon Bernthal and Charlie Cox are fucking fantastic. Casting them as Daredevil and Punisher are some of the best decisions of all time. What a fucking scene #DaredevilBornAgain."

"This scene between Frank and Matt was truly so good, Frank really did open Matt's eyes and to put on back that suit. EMOTIONAL COASTER RIDE & PEAK PERFORMANCE," wrote another, while a third added: "This is one of the best written and acted scenes in the entire show like Charlie Cox and Jon Bernthal ATE."

On Reddit, others have been praising the way that the show brings them back together. "'He talks to you doesn’t he, you hear his voice,'" writes one. "God damn Bernthal can deliver some gut punches in the most subtle of ways. That was almost on par with 'she looks like a flower' from the S2 graveyard scene. Just give me a season with both Matt and Frank. Easily the best scene of the season so far."

A second commented on Reddit: "Jon Bernthal and Charlie Cox in a room talking is literally the peak of the superhero genre, there, I said it."

For more on Daredevil: Born Again, check out our Daredevil: Born Again release schedule and our Daredevil: Born Again season 1 review.

Fay Watson
Fay Watson
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.

