Award-winning actor Ben Kingsley is taking his MCU imposter Trevor Slattery to the next level, offering acting lessons ahead of his return in Wonder Man

Marvel's upcoming Wonder Man show has made a point of addressing the meta side of superhero media, and the latest promo for the Disney Plus streaming series takes things a step further, showcasing Ben Kingsley's notorious imposter Trevor Slattery – the actor who portrayed the false Mandarin in Iron Man 3 – as he offers acting lessons to a new generation of talent through the so-called "Slattery Method."

Here's the promo:

The Slattery Method by Trevor Slattery - YouTube Watch On

The video concludes by providing a phone number to text in order to gain access to The Slattery Method, 805-8-TREVOR (that's 805-887-3867, numerically). Don't worry – I did of course text the number. While it does offer to allow fans to "sign up" for The Slattery Method acting class, accepting entry to the seminar actually signs the user up for text message updates about Wonder Man. I'm sure we're all excited at the prospect of more automated texts from corporations.

Lack of payoff for the punchline aside, The Slattery Method is one of the funnier, more effective promo videos we've seen from the MCU lately. Kingsley is indeed a master at his craft, to the point where he can pull off the surprisingly difficult task of coming off as authentically oblivious and questionably talented as Trevor Slattery.

I've personally found myself rather charmed by Marvel's promotion of Wonder Man, which embraces the two most unique aspects of Simon Williams from his comics: his history as both an actor and a superhero, and his ability to repeatedly return from the dead.

Wonder Man the series uses that last bit in more of a conceptual adaptation of the resurrection idea, with Wonder Man being a movie rebooted within the MCU, metaphorically engaging the idea of Wonder Man coming back to life.

Wonder Man will run for eight episodes, premiering on Disney Plus on January 27, 2026. In the meantime, stay up to date on all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows that are in the works.