Agatha All Along star Kathryn Hahn says that the show's queerness is "in the bones" of the new Marvel TV series

When WandaVision debuted on Disney Plus, it became an instant hit with the queer community - to the extent that it even inspired themed drag brunches across America. Now spin-off show Agatha All Along hopes to follow in its footsteps, bringing important representation to the screen and engaging once again with the LGBTQ+ community.

The new Marvel series follows actor Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness as she brings together a group of misfit witches for a dangerous adventure – one that she hopes will lead to the reclaiming of her powers.

Speaking to GamesRadar+ and the Inside Total Film podcast, Hahn reveals that she and the show's creators felt inspired by the response from these fans, driving the team to further ensure that Agatha All Along's queer nature was at its very heart.

As the actor tells us: "It's in the bones of the show for sure! I remember there being a WandaVision drag brunch and that made us so happy. It's the greatest tribute we could possibly ever have. So that was something that was very important to Jac [Schaeffer, creator], Mary [Livanos, producer], and me when we were making this, making sure that element was still involved."

One of the outsiders Agatha encourages to join her coven is Heartstopper star Joe Locke's mysterious newcomer Teen, a character shrouded in mystery that many fans are already speculating may just be Wanda's 'imaginary' son Billy, a.k.a. the superhero Wiccan.

As revealed in the show, Teen is openly gay but crucially it's not relevant to the plot, it's simply just there as a fact of his character. For Locke, this is a step up from previous representation we have seen before on-screen. "I think it's almost like, people keep describing it as the next level of representation. We have had these incredible shows which have put queerness to the front of the characters and the plot, and now it's like great, we can have queerness as just part of them."

He continues, "Which is not to diminish... like Heartstopper was one of those. But it's great to have queer characters who are queer, but all these other things as well."

Agatha All Along debuts with a double episode premiere via Disney Plus on September 18 in the US and September 19 in the UK. You can listen to our full interview with Hahn and Locke in next week's episode of the Inside Total Film podcast which is available on various platforms.

