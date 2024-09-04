Agatha All Along executive producer confirms "there will be more Agatha in the future" of the MCU

Agatha All Along executive producer Brad Winderbaum has good news for witch stans everywhere: we can expect more of Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness in the MCU.

"When you have an icon like Kathryn Hahn [and what she] has brought to the screen with Agatha, you just want to see more of her," he told Screen Rant. "So yes, there will be more Agatha in the future [of] the MCU, yes. She is in an episode of What If...? season 3 – I shouldn't say more, but it's one of my favorite episodes ever done, and it may involve the giant musical number, and she's just incredible, and we all want to see more of her."

Agatha All Along is set after WandaVision on the Marvel timeline, and it sees Hahn reprise her witchy role in a stacked cast that includes Patti LuPone, Aubrey Plaza, and Joe Locke.

Locke is playing a character identified only as 'Teen,' which some have been speculating means he's playing Wanda Maximoff's son Billy. Though, it sounds like that might not necessarily be the case...

"One of the great things about Marvel and its inherent secrecy is that fan speculation is always great for the show, because it means people are talking about it," Locke recently told our sister publication SFX magazine. "It's always interesting to look at what people are saying and guessing who [they] think people might be or what might happen. Some people are very on and most people are very not on it."

Agatha All Along begins streaming on Disney Plus this September 18.