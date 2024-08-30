We still don't know who Joe Locke is playing in Agatha All Along, as the Heartstopper actor says not all of your fan theories are correct: "Most people are very not on it"

If you sneak around the corners of social media, you might find yourself bewitched by the cauldron of fan theories bubbling away about Agatha All Along, the new Marvel show starring WandaVision's Kathryn Hahn return as the titular witch.

Chief among the whispers is the identity of Joe Locke's mysterious 'Teen'. Some fans believe he's playing one of Wanda's sons, Billy, who – in the comics, at least – would take on the mantle of hero Wiccan.

As Locke tells SFX magazine in the new issue, which features the Disney Plus series on the cover and hits newsstands on September 4, he's having fun seeing all the speculation fly.

"One of the great things about Marvel and its inherent secrecy is that fan speculation is always great for the show, because it means people are talking about it," Locke says. "It's always interesting to look at what people are saying and guessing who [they] think people might be or what might happen. Some people are very on and most people are very not on it."

Locke continues, "It's quite nice to be like, 'Hi, you're so wrong, and you don't even know how wrong you are.' Me and Kathryn have talked about how it's really nice to have a secret to keep and know all the secrets in the show. But also, now it's time to send our child off to school. It's like, 'Okay, you go out in the world now.'"

Agatha All Along premieres on Disney Plus on September 19.

