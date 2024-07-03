Marvel producer teases that the upcoming Agatha spin-off show is "really scary" and will leave viewers "crying"

Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness will apparently reach some surprising emotional depths in her upcoming Disney Plus streaming series Agatha All Along, with Marvel's Head of Television, Streaming, and Animation producer Brad Winderbaum saying that the show will leave viewers "crying", also warning that there will be some genuine scares in store.

"Agatha is really fun, but it's really scary. And it gets quite dramatic," Winderbaum says on the latest episode of The Official Marvel Podcast. "She's an amazing anti-hero, and that show… it lures you in with the fun of Halloween, and before you know it, you're crying. I'll put it to you that way."

"It's a Marvel brand of scary. It's a Halloween show. There are deadly stakes in this series. It's a fun ride, but a dangerous one," he concludes.

Sounds quite a bit like the vibes of Marvel Studios' now twice-successful Werewolf By Night Halloween special, which first released in black and white on Disney Plus in October 2022, before being re-released in full color a year later in October 2023.

The Werewolf By Night special didn't skimp on scares or "deadly stakes", bloodily slaying its share of characters in its hour-long runtime. But it also delivered on the 'Marvel' of it all with a fantastically portrayed version of Man-Thing, the creepy, plantlike monster of classic '70s comics.

Agatha All Along is itself a spin-off from Marvel's first Disney Plus MCU streaming series WandaVision, which took a bit of a swing with its own Halloween episode, before landing its big reveal that it was, well… Agatha all along.

And given Agatha Harkness' comic book history, which involves having to fight off her own monstrous, demonic grandchildren and also babysitting the kids of the Fantastic Four, there's plenty of weirdness and surprisingly stark emotional depth for her own series to pull from.

We'll find out when Agatha All Along hits Disney Plus on September 18 - just in time for the Halloween season. While we wait, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming our way throughout the rest of this year and beyond.