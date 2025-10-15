3 years after Werewolf by Night, MCU fans have realized it's hiding the debut of a Marvel comic book character

3 years later, Marvel fans are only just realizing they completely missed the MCU debut of Elsa Bloodstone.

The character appears in the 2022 TV special Werewolf by Night, played by Laura Donnelly. In both the MCU special and the comics, Elsa is a monster hunter like her father.

"I wish Marvel didn't just introduce a bunch of new characters that fans have been waiting for and just do absolutely nothing with them," says one fan on Reddit, after pointing out they only just realized this character was even Elsa in the first place. "Elsa, Werewolf, and Man-Thing are all in Werewolf by Night. Blade made his debut in Marvel Zombies as Blade Knight. In speaking of, Moon Knight needs a continuation. It's like the Midnight Sons/Suns and Young Avengers are not reaching their full potential right now. But I know patience is a big thing and they'll make their return soon."

"Seriously, Werewolf by Night was so good, and it kills me that Marvel seemingly has no plans to expand on it," commented someone else. "A Bloodstone TV series could be really fun, and leaning into the supernatural side of Marvel could be a good way to breathe some fresh air into the franchise, but I guess the powers that be disagree."

"Would love to see Jack, Elsa, and Ted return in any capacity, this short is one of my favorite MCU projects. Also need Moon Knight to meet Werewolf by Night," added another fan.

Werewolf by Night is streaming on Disney Plus in both black and white and color now. Up next for the MCU is Wonder Man, which arrives next January.