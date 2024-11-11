The new Marvel Thunderbolts trailer has fans convinced that one of the characters dies early on in the movie

Thunderbolts* has a new trailer – and it has everyone convinced that a major character isn't going to survive for long in the Marvel Phase 5 movie.

The new trailer debuted at D23 Brazil, and it sees the Thunderbolts, a ragtag group of misfits and anti-heroes, teaming up. It doesn't give away much about the plot, but there's plenty of action, and one moment in particular has fans convinced Taskmaster isn't going to make it.

"Taskmaster is so toast," says one person, referencing a beat in the trailer that sees all of the Thunderbolts but the former assassin standing together.

Taskmaster is so toast 😭 https://t.co/P3HbgMnyVTNovember 9, 2024

"She definitely dies first," agrees someone else , while another fan argues : "Taskmaster probably turns on them. It’s on brand for the character."

"I thought it was weird she wasn't in the elevator with them in the first trailer but she was in the room at the Avengers Tower, maybe they CG'd her in that scene and she dies early on," speculates another person .

Thunderbolts* sees Sebastian Stan return as Bucky Barnes, with Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as US Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina, and Lewis Pullman, taking over from Steven Yeun, as Bob (possibly Sentry).

"I never would have thought we would have ended up where we have with him, but it's a very interesting group of characters, and they all bring out different sides of themselves," Stan recently told us of Bucky in the movie. "I think [Bucky] finds himself way more suited to them than initially maybe he wants to admit, but he's always an evolving character, and that's what I love about him. It's always trying to find another way of expressing. I think it'll be fun. I think people will be excited for the movie."

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Thunderbolts arrives on May 2, 2025. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else the MCU has in store.