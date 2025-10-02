The "MCU movie drought" isn't going away after Spider-Man: Brand New Day, as Marvel fans notice another year-long gap after Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel fans have noticed that another "year-long MCU movie drought" is coming, hot on the heels of the just-over-a-year gap (371 days, to be exact) between The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Spider-Man: Brand New Day hitting theaters. Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars are releasing a year apart, with no other movies in between after Marvel pulled a mystery movie from July 2027.

"Doomsday to Secret Wars is going to feel like a long, long time," said one Reddit user.

Infinity War to Endgame had the same length of time between them back in 2018 and 2019 but, as another user pointed out, "they did Ant-Man and the Wasp and Captain Marvel in between."

"I feel most people will lose interest with only one thing a year," replied another fan. "We may have gotten too many over the Covid period, but something in between like 2 a year with maybe a show or special connected feature. Having nothing for such a long period of time, people begin to care less imo."

"You call it a drought but I think the average viewer is still burnt out by their previous rapid release schedule," argued someone else.

"We should be left wanting more, not bogged down by what feels like 'required viewing,'" agreed another, while someone else wrote, "I'll take quality over quantity any day."

"The gap is great cause the anticipation when the movie drops is gonna be insane," echoed one more.

Of course, there'll still be small-screen projects in the interim, including (we can assume) the third season of Daredevil: Born Again. As for the current break between Fantastic Four and the next outing of Tom Holland's web-slinger, we still have Wonder Man and Daredevil: Born Again season 2 to look forward to on Disney Plus.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars following on December 19, 2027. While we wait, get up to speed on the rest of Marvel Phase 6 with our guide to the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows.