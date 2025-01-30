The Leader returns to the MCU for the first time in 17 years, but this Captain America: Brave New World teaser doesn't want to spoil his new look just yet

The first look at The Incredible Hulk villain The Leader's MCU return has been provided by a new Captain America: Brave New World teaser that's fraught with conspiracies and paranoia.

The 20-second clip, which you can see below, features a voice – presumably that of The Leader, AKA Samuel Sterns (played by Tim Blake Nelson) – saying, "Captain America, you ever ask yourself who's playing who?"

From there, the tension ratchets up as a selection of faces are shown, including Harrison Ford's Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross, government official Ruth Bat-Seraph (Shira Haas), and Giancarlo Esposito's Sidewinder.

Most intriguingly, though, is that of a man shrouded in darkness. Given the slight disfigurement to his head, it's not a great leap in logic to suggest that's the outline of The Leader, the villain last seen in 2008's The Incredible Hulk.

While Brave New World's teaser is reluctant to show off whether The Leader resembles his comic counterpart's bulbous-headed design, it's clear that he's set to pull the springs in a politically charged thriller in the mold of a Captain America: The Winter Soldier – but this time with Anthony Mackie's Captain America the one holding the shield. You can see a closer look at The Leader below.

Captain America: Brave New World sees Mackie's Sam Wilson face down new threats, including President Ross' gamma-radiating Red Hulk. Liv Tyler also reprises her role as Betty Ross in the MCU film, which is set for release on February 14.

