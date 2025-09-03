Spider-Man 4 star Tom Holland says filming Brand New Day on the streets of Glasgow with real tanks felt "fresh" and "exhilarating"

Tom Holland has praised a return to more practical filmmaking for Spider-Man 4, officially titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and commented on how "fresh" it feels to be out filming on the streets of Glasgow, Scotland.

"Yesterday, I was on top of a tank driving down the high street in Glasgow, in front of thousands of fans, and it was awesome," Holland told AFP (via Barron's). "It was so incredible, it was exciting, and exhilarating, and it felt fresh."

The actor, who's returning to the role of Peter Parker for the first time since 2021's No Way Home, has previously commented on how making this movie has differed from his last outing as the web-slinger.

"I think we were really restricted with what we could do in the last movie because of COVID," he said. "We shot the entire film on stages. Now, we’re really gonna lean into that old-school filmmaking and shoot in real locations."

Filming kicked off last month and there have already been plenty of behind-the-scenes looks at the movie thanks to a steady stream of set photos hitting the internet, including glimpses of Spider-Man's new suit and possible confirmation of the movie's villain.

The movie's cast also includes Jon Bernthal as Punisher, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, and Sadie Sink in an undisclosed role, alongside Zendaya and Jacob Batalon returning as MJ and Ned.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives in theaters on July 31, 2026. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way as part of Marvel Phase 6 (and beyond).