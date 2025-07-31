Spider-Man 4 is shutting down 60 roads for filming, suggesting we're in for some epic action sequences

Spider-Man: Brand New Day , the fourth movie in Marvel's Spidey franchise, is currently filming in Scotland, and it looks like the production is shutting down entire chunks of Glasgow in order to turn it into New York City - as many as 60 local roads, according to the Glasgow Times . Why not just film in NYC? The answers are probably budget, relative proximity to London's Pinewood Studios, and the desire to shoot on location as much as possible instead of relying on greenscreens.

All of that is music to my ears, especially since Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle/Punisher will play a role in the film . A more realistic, vaguely gritty Spider-Man could be just what the doctor ordered to establish a new era for the hero after the world-saving adventures of the last two films in the series.

It also seems to indicate that Marvel Studios wants access to a variety of city-based locations, potentially signaling some incredibly epic fight scenes stretching over whole city blocks. In other words, some classic Spidey action.

I am wondering exactly how Bernthal's Punisher will fit into the plot of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which picks up following Peter Parker erasing his secret identity from everyone on Earth, leaving behind his old friends MJ and Ned to take up a new life as a more stripped-back, less high-tech webslinger.

I'm guessing (maybe hoping) that he'll be one of the film's antagonists, given Spider-Man's intense disapproval of Punisher's murderous methods and their adversarial relationship in comics. That would also play into the street level nature that the film is billed as having.

The film, which takes its title from the 'Brand New Day' era of Spider-Man comics, is also apparently set over a year before Avengers: Doomsday , the next big MCU crossover movie.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to premiere on July 31, 2026 as part of Marvel Phase 6.