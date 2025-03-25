Scarlet Witch star Elizabeth Olsen is one of the first Marvel actors to say she's not in the next pair of Avengers movies
Elizabeth Olsen says she won't be in London during the filming of Avengers: Doomsday
Several Marvel actors have already dodged the question of whether they will appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, but Scarlet Witch actor Elizabeth Olsen has become the first to say she outright won't appear in the next pair of MCU instalments with Earth's Mightiest Heroes.
When pressed by The Hollywood Reporter on whether she will be staying in London to potentially film the next Avengers movies, Olsen replied, "No, I'm back [in the States]. I just finished [Panic Carefully]. I'm moving on to filming a pilot for FX [called Seven Sisters]."
Of course, this could be a clever diversion tactic from the actor behind a character who is well known for a mental sleight of hand or two. Still, as Olsen is keen to point out, her dance card is looking extremely full: Olsen next stars alongside Julia Roberts, Eddie Redmayne, and Brian Tyree Henry in the upcoming Sam Esmail-directed thriller Panic Carefully.
Olsen is then set to reunite with The Iron Claw and Martha Marcy May Marlene director Sean Durkin for FX pilot Seven Sisters, which sees her play a woman who starts communicating with a voice no one else can hear.
In terms of other cast members definitely showing up in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, we only know for sure that Robert Downey Jr. will be rocking the mask as Doctor Doom and Benedict Cumberbatch is back as Doctor Strange (despite initially saying he wouldn't be in Doomsday). Elsewhere, we have only vague confirmation that some of the Fantastic Four and Thunderbolts* casts will also be involved.
In recent months, a few scheduling conflicts for Marvel actors have led fans to believe they will appear in either Avengers movie, set for 2026 and 2027 respectively. Hugh Jackman dropped out of a concert in London set for July after an "unforeseen conflict". Weeks later, She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany canceled an appearance at a Comic Con due to unknown "filming commitments."
Olsen, though, apparently has no immediate plans to return. The last we saw of Scarlet Witch, she was crushed and presumed dead during the final act of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – and even WandaVision spin-off Agatha All Along made no bones about not wanting to dig into her fate further.
But with a Vision spin-off on the way and Billy on the hunt for Tommy after the Agatha All Along ending, it would certainly make sense for Wanda's emotional, family-centric arc to come to a close in the near future. And what better place to do it than in an Avengers movie?
Avengers: Doomsday is set for release on May 1, 2026. For more, check out our guides on how to watch the Marvel movies in order and upcoming Marvel movies.
