Rotten Tomatoes is introducing a new ranking that recognizes audiences too – and Deadpool and Wolverine is one of the first recipients

Rotten Tomatoes is updating the Verified Audience Score with a brand new feature.

Any movie that receives a 90% Audience Score automatically becomes 'Verified Hot.' This new feature, which elevates the Verified Audience Score feature that was first released in 2019, allows movie-watchers to discover films that may have received mixed or low reviews from critics, but were absolutely adored by audiences – or movies that were loved by both critics and audiences alike. Basically, a film can now be both Certified Fresh by critics and Verified Hot by audiences. It's a win-win.

Over 200 films are being given the Verified Hot title, including newer flicks like Twisters, Deadpool and Wolverine, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, It Ends With Us, A Quiet Place Part II, and Inside Out 2. The list also includes the severely underrated DC movie Blue Beetle, the Mr. Rogers biopic A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Avatar: The Way of Water, Creed III, and Dune: Part Two. You can find the complete list here.

The new feature is a bit reminiscent of Letterboxd, which is essentially entirely audience-based and allows everyday movie-goers to rate, review, and log their favorite (or least favorite) movies and let other cinema nerds discover new films.

Deadpool and Wolverine, Twisters, and It Ends With Us are all in theaters now. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond, or, check out our complete guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows that you need to know about.