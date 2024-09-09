Renowned truth teller Andrew Garfield shuts down Spider-Man 4 rumors but offers a glimmer of hope: "You can always find another story to tell"

Andrew Garfield has shut down rumors that he will appear in Spider-Man 4.

Since his return as his Amazing Spider-Man iteration in No Way Home, the internet has been abuzz with speculation that Andrew Garfield will reprise the role in a future project; one prominent whisper claims it could even be alongside Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man 4.

According to the actor, though, that's not happening anytime soon.

"I mean, like the internet is a big place," Garfield told IndieWire . "I think there’s a lot of people who will just say anything to get clicks. So you might have been duped, I’m afraid."

Despite that being fairly definitive, Garfield offered up a glimmer of hope about the future in a separate interview with Screen Rant , one where he waxed lyrical about the "endless" potential of Spider-Man.

"I think it's kind of endless, what can be done with that character," Garfield said. "Not that we should; not that we will, but I think you can always find another story to tell."

Right now, here's what we do know: a fourth Spider-Man movie, starring Tom Holland, is currently being written .

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"All I will say is that we have the story," Kevin Feige told Entertainment Weekly back in February regarding Spider-Man 4. "We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now."

Later, in April, Tom Holland also addressed the upcoming Spider-Man project , though seemed a little less concrete on its status.

"We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be. But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect," Holland told Deadline . "[Spider-Man: No Way Home] was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing."

Of course, Andrew Garfield is often economical with the truth when it comes to Spidey. Famously, he dodged questions and told some porkies about not appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home – right up until release . So, maybe we shouldn't take this at face value until the credits have rolled on Spider-Man 4.

For a larger look at the MCU's exciting future, check out our guides to Marvel Phase 5, Marvel Phase 6 and upcoming Marvel movies. Then take in the story so far with the Marvel timeline and the breakdown of how to watch the Marvel movies in order.