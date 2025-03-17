Paul Rudd gives cryptic response about potentially returning to Marvel for Avengers: Doomsday: "As far as the Russos, they have my number"

Paul Rudd is giving nothing away about Avengers: Doomsday

Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Could Paul Rudd be back as Ant-Man for Avengers: Doomsday? It's unclear at the moment, because the actor is giving absolutely nothing away.

Rudd was last seen as Scott Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which kicked off Marvel Phase 5 back in 2023. Doomsday, meanwhile, will once again be directed by the Russo brothers, and all we know for sure so far is that Robert Downey Jr. will be playing Doctor Doom.

"As far as the Russos, they have my number," Rudd told Collider. "They know where I'm at, and that's all I can say. I don't really know how to play these things."

When asked if he'd be headed to London soon, since that's where Doomsday will film, Rudd responded: "Isn't everyone traveling to London soon now in this business?"

Rudd is playing things pretty coy then, but rumors are flying about which of his co-stars will feature in the movie. Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Doctor Strange, recently confirmed his involvement in the movie (and then walked it back), while a report has indicated that Chris Evans will also be back, though in an unknown role – which Evans denied.

Next up for Marvel is Thunderbolts, while Daredevil: Born Again continues weekly on Disney Plus. You can keep up to date with our Daredevil: Born Again release schedule, or see our Daredevil: Born Again season 1 review for our spoiler-free verdict on the show.

For everything else the MCU has in store, see our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows.

