Marvel star Jennifer Garner suits up as Elektra in new behind-the-scenes snap, and fans think she's returning for Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel fans are wondering whether Jennifer Garner will return as Elektra in Avengers: Doomsday, following the star's cryptic behind-the-scenes snap.

Garner shared the image on Instagram, which shows her sitting on a chair touching up her makeup. Although the star is facing away from the camera, we can clearly see she is wearing her Elektra costume, the same one she donned in Deadpool and Wolverine. Check out the full post below.

But fans can't work out whether this is a new picture taken on the set of Avengers: Doomsday, which is currently filming. The alternative is that this is an old picture taken whilst Deadpool and Wolverine was filming, as the star is wearing the exact same outfit and has the same hairstyle we saw her with in the 2024 smash hit.

"Is she coming back after D&W?" asked one fan on Reddit. But many are convinced this is an old picture, pointing out the number on the chair behind her, adding, "I think this is just BTS from D&W - I'm pretty sure 'eleven' was the code name used for Elektra in the script to help avoid leaks." Another said, "The rest of the post are simple unrelated photos. She may just be photo dumping."

Despite a vast list of new and old Marvel stars joining the upcoming MCU project in that rather long Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement, Garner's name was left off.

If Elektra does show up in Avengers 5, fans worry that it may be the end of the road for her and other OG Fox Marvel characters. We already know that a heap of Fox X-Men stars are set to return, including Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Ian McKellen as Magneto, James Marsden as Cyclops, and Rebecca Romijn as Mystique.

"She ain't gonna make it. I am scared for most of the OG [Fox/Marvel] cast on this reset," pointed out one fan, and another replied, "I think Ian and sir Patrick likely won't… My personal belief is this really is the final time we'll ever really see them playing the characters, and the next time we see the characters it'll be completely different people."

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026, as part of Marvel Phase 6. For more, keep up with upcoming Marvel movies and shows, and upcoming superhero movies heading your way.