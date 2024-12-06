James Gunn said they had planned 3 Guardians of the Galaxy spin-offs at Marvel that never happened - but they have his "complete blessing" to continue

James Gunn says that while there were several scrapped Guardians of the Galaxy spin-offs during his time at Marvel, he's more than happy for the studio to continue using the heroes for other MCU projects.

“There’s so many,” Gunn told the Happy Sad Confused podcast, when asked about scrapped projects. “I mean yeah, the Ravagers show, I thought could be a fun thing. Legendary Star-Lord really, frankly, we had a whole idea for that. And then Rocket and Groot...To be honest, Rocket and Groot is what Guardians 3 was. So, I wanted to do Rocket & Groot first, and then I was talked into doing Guardians 3 instead of Rocket and Groot. I knew I needed to tell Rocket’s story."

While there was a Rocket and Groot animated series that aired back in 2016, we think James Gunn is referring to either a live-action series or a movie starring the two. The Ravagers, of course, is the team of interplanetary scavengers led by Yondu who raised Peter Quill aka Star-Lord. Legendary Star-Lord refers to the standalone comics that followed Peter's solo adventures after leaving the Guardians. I'm game for all of these spin-offs, and it'll be interesting to see what Marvel decides to do in the future - I mean you can't put Rocket through all of that trauma and then just not include him in the future of the MCU (in my opinion, anyway).

Gunn has turned his attention to DC, where he and Peter Safran are now the co-CEOs of DC Studios and in charge of formulating a brand new DCU - starting off with the already critically acclaimed Creature Commandos animated series.

Continued Gunn: “I’m excited for them to go do whatever they want to with Guardians, to take those characters and see more stories with them. Chris has my blessing, they all have my blessing."

