It might have been more than 5 years since Avengers: Endgame but I never noticed this poignant detail about Thanos' death scene

Avengers: Endgame came out more than five years ago, but it seems it's the Marvel gift that keeps on giving. In a recent Reddit post that gained more than 10,000 likes, fans have been reminiscing about how perfect Thanos' death scene in the movie was.

"I’m watching Avengers: Endgame and I just think they did such an amazing job of Thanos‘s death at the very end," one user wrote , before going on to share what they loved so much. "But then Tony wins, he gets the gauntlet and snaps. And the way Thanos just suddenly realizes it, you know? like just the acceptance that, 'well, this is it. I’ve lost.' And then he just sort of hobbles to take a seat and just contemplate his last few minutes alive."

Another user then chimed in pointing out a powerful comparison, which makes the moment even more poignant. "I also like how Thanos ended Infinity War resting, watching the sun rise on a grateful universe," they commented . "While in Endgame, Thanos ends by resting with his back turned on the sun rising on a grateful universe."

In fact, if you watch both shots back to back, the comparison is clear. Infinity War ends with Thanos having caused the snap, leading half of all life in the universe to disintegrate, before leaving for a remote planet where he watches the sun rise. In Endgame, he sits down in the midst of the battlefield in a very similar way, as the sun rises behind him.

This is not the only interesting detail about this scene either, as one of its most iconic moments was a very late addition. Speaking back in 2019, the directors – the Russo Brothers – revealed that they decided to film and add in the "I am Iron Man" line to Tony Stark's death scene just two months before the film headed to theaters (H/T The Independent).

