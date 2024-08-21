Former X-Men star says Hollywood is "in a very bad way" because of movies like Deadpool and Wolverine

Succession star Brian Cox says Hollywood isn't doing so hot thanks to Marvel's continued domination of the industry.

"What’s happened is that television is doing what cinema used to do," Cox said during a panel at the Edinburgh International Film Festival (via The Hollywood Reporter). "I think cinema is in a very bad way. I think it’s lost its place because of, partly, the grandiose element between Marvel, DC and all of that. And I think it’s beginning to implode, actually. You’re kind of losing the plot."

The actor went on to say that movies like Deadpool and Wolverine are "making a lot of money that’ll make everybody happy, but in terms of the work, it becomes diluted afterwards. You’re getting the same old… I mean, I’ve done those kinds of [projects]."

Cox played Colonel William Stryker in X2, which hit theaters in 2003. The story, based on the graphic novel God Loves, Man Kills, sees the X-Men band together to fight Stryker, who plans to build his own version of Charles Xavier's Cerebro in order to track down and destroy every mutant on Earth. It's also worth noting that it's Stryker who persuades Logan to undergo adamantium bonding, which essentially turns him into Wolverine.

The actor began his career in 1968, starring in an episode of the BBC's Theatre 625, and would go on to star in Manhunter, Braveheart, The Ring, Zodiac, and Rise of the Planet of the Apes – just to name a few out of Cox's 200+ credits. Of course, young audiences know him best as Logan "L to the OG" Roy on HBO's black comedy-drama Succession.

Deadpool and Wolverine is in theaters now. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond, or, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows that you need to know about.