Fantastic Four's alternate Earth-828 is hiding a tribute to Marvel legend Jack Kirby

We're not on Earth-616 anymore, Toto. Fantastic Four: First Steps takes us into an alternate reality away from the MCU's Sacred Timeline as Reed Richards, Sue Storm, The Thing, and The Human Torch do battle against the world-eating Galactus. In case you were wondering: yes, Earth-828 does have a special meaning, but perhaps not the one you were expecting.

Earth-828 isn't just a number plucked out of thin air by director Matt Shakman. It is actually a perfect nod to August 28, which is the birthday of Jack Kirby, co-creator of The Fantastic Four (alongside Stan Lee) and outright creator of the Silver Surfer, among countless others.

As far as we can tell, Earth-828 doesn't have any history in the comics, meaning it's the first time it's ever shown up in Marvel media. So, we love the idea of being its own little blast of Kirby magic somewhere among the multiverse.

Unsurprisingly, this isn't the only time Marvel has subtly paid tribute to a legend. Matt Shakman was even involved in the last instance during an episode of WandaVision.

There, in The Office-inspired credits of the Disney Plus show's seventh episode, a licence plate with the number ‘122822’ is shown.

That, as you may have surmised, was the birthday for Stan Lee (28 December, 1922) – excelsior!

Fantastic Four: The First Steps is now in cinemas in the UK and out on July 25 in the US.

