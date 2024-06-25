Marvel star Lupita Nyong’o has some unusual advice for Fantastic Four’s Joseph Quinn on joining the MCU

A Quiet Place: Day One stars Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn may have worked together very closely on the horror prequel, but this isn’t the only franchise the stars have in common. Earlier this year, Quinn landed the role of the Human Torch in the upcoming Fantastic Four movie alongside Pedro Pascal, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Vanessa Kirby.

Speaking to GamesRadar+ and the Inside Total Film podcast, Quinn says he called up Black Panther star Nyong’o early on to tell her the news. "What did I say? My memory is terrible," laughs Nyong’o when we bring it up. "You said I should do it," Quinn grins.

"There we go! Yes, of course. Were you not gonna do it?" Nyong’o adds before he reassures her: "Of course, I was always gonna do it. It’s good to get little words of wisdom from [you]."

So what pearls of wisdom does the Nakia star have for the new superhero? "I would say, get a scented candle. For your trailer." Probably advice for us all, that one… Watch the full exchange below.

Next up for the actors is A Quiet Place: Day One, which is a prequel to the John Krasinski and Emily Blunt-led films. In this installment, audiences are taken back to Day One of the invasion in New York City. Nyong’o’s Sam and Quinn’s Eric find themselves drawn together to try and survive the day, along with Sam’s cat.

"The first two films are far more contained, it's a more rural aesthetic and led by this family dynamic," Quinn adds to us. "For this one, we're in New York City, which is a pretty loud spot and we're watching a society and a city navigate this day one of the invasion, rather than a family. It's a familiar environment. Audiences will be used to the premise, but it's just a lot larger and, I guess, louder. Until it's not, then it's even quieter…"

A Quiet Place: Day One arrives in UK cinemas on June 27 and in US theaters on June 28. Listen to the full interview on the Inside Total Film podcast, out later this week. For more upcoming movies check out our guide to all the new horror movies on the way in 2024 and beyond.