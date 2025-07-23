Fantastic Four beats Superman in the battle of the superhero Rotten Tomatoes scores, but there's only three points in it

With this being 2025, you can't escape Rotten Tomatoes discourse when it comes to a major movie release. All eyes, then, are on Fantastic Four: First Steps – and if it has beaten Superman on the review aggregation site.

Fantastic Four is now certified fresh, currently sitting at 86% on Rotten Tomatoes after 130 reviews.

By comparison, Superman doesn't soar quite as highly, with James Gunn's DCU Chapter One affair still netting an impressive 83% after 438 reviews.

If we're taking things on pure review scores, it's Superman (68) who wins the day over Fantastic Four (64) on Metacritic.

In our own Fantastic Four: The First Steps review, we described the upcoming Marvel movie as a "thrilling adventure" weighed down by pacing and structural issues, including a by-the-numbers third act.

Those waiting for release day, though, will be buoyed by the knowledge that First Steps requires zero knowledge of past MCU entries to keep up with Marvel's First Family.

"It's all new," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said during a recent press conference. "It's new characters in a new world to our universe. It's our 37th MCU film and yet, really, the first standalone that we've done, setting up its own new, established universe. And we had a refrain that Matt [Shakman, director] would often use: there's no homework required."

Fantastic Four: First Steps, starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn, hits UK cinemas on July 24 and US cinemas on July 25.

For more, be sure to head on over to our guides on Marvel Phase 6 and how to watch the Marvel movies in order.