Elizabeth Olsen denies she's in Avengers: Doomsday and says she has "no idea how or when" her Marvel character Scarlet Witch could return

Scarlet Witch actor Elizabeth Olsen has talked about her Marvel future, and it sounds like the actor is completely in the dark.

"Well, I can't," Olsen said when The Playlist suggested fans could imagine seeing her in Avengers: Doomsday. "Honestly, I do wait. I want to see [her] return in this role because I think what they've done with her is really great, and I love the journey she's taken. I think it's always a fun one to get to go back into, and I just have no idea how or when, for sure."

This isn't the first time Olsen has indicated she'd be keen to return to her Marvel role. "We're grown people behaving like children on a playground. We're flying. We're shooting things out of our hands. And it’s a character that I've gotten to return to so many times over 10 years," she said recently of her MCU experience. "It's good to put her down, and then I miss her and I want her back. I'd jump at the opportunity to be in her shoes again.”

Of course, Wanda Maximoff seemed to die during Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so it remains to be seen if she even can return in the MCU – though, in the world of comics, anyone can come back to life.

Avengers: Doomsday is out next year, and it's shaping up to be a Marvel epic. It features an absolutely stacked cast, including the likes of Anthony Mackie's Captain America, Chris Hemsworth's Thor, Letitia Wright's Shuri, the Thunderbolts, the Fantastic Four, and returning X-Men actors like Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellan.

Doomsday arrives next December 18.