Despite seemingly dying in Multiverse of Madness, Elizabeth Olsen wants to return as Scarlet Witch in the MCU: "I'd jump at the opportunity to be in her shoes again"

Scarlet Witch would return if Olsen had her way

It's been three years since we saw Wanda Maximoff ripping reality a new one, but Elizabeth Olsen would still jump at the chance to return to the MCU as the Scarlet Witch, whether she was killed off or not.

Speaking to In Style about the character she brought to life all the way back in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Olsen said that she never gets tired of waving her hands magically in the air like she just doesn't care. Of course, that's one of the perks of being one of the most powerful beings in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“We're grown people behaving like children on a playground. We're flying. We're shooting things out of our hands. And it’s a character that I've gotten to return to so many times over 10 years," she explained. "It’s good to put her down, and then I miss her and I want her back. I'd jump at the opportunity to be in her shoes again.”

