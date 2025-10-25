Despite seemingly dying in Multiverse of Madness, Elizabeth Olsen wants to return as Scarlet Witch in the MCU: "I'd jump at the opportunity to be in her shoes again"

It's been three years since we saw Wanda Maximoff ripping reality a new one, but Elizabeth Olsen would still jump at the chance to return to the MCU as the Scarlet Witch, whether she was killed off or not.

Speaking to In Style about the character she brought to life all the way back in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Olsen said that she never gets tired of waving her hands magically in the air like she just doesn't care. Of course, that's one of the perks of being one of the most powerful beings in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“We're grown people behaving like children on a playground. We're flying. We're shooting things out of our hands. And it’s a character that I've gotten to return to so many times over 10 years," she explained. "It’s good to put her down, and then I miss her and I want her back. I'd jump at the opportunity to be in her shoes again.”

Since her demise against Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Maximoff hasn't been seen in the main Marvel storyline, but instead was causing trouble with the help of an undead army in the recent Disney+ series, Marvel Zombies. While she played a massive factor in turning the world into a rotting, flesh-eating nightmare, Olsen admitted she could barely remember anything about it. One thing she has made clear, however, is that she's definitely not down to make an appearance in Avengers: Doomsday, or Avengers Secret Wars. Of course, we also believed that Wanda and Viz would live happily ever after, and look how that turned out.

For now, we can just remain as hopeful as Olsen that the Scarlet Witch will return at some point in the future. Our only fear is which side of the battle she'll be on. For every other MCU movie and show that's on the schedule, check out our full breakdown list here.