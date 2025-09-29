Scarlet Witch star Elizabeth Olsen "can't remember anything" about Marvel Zombies, despite being a main character in the MCU show

Elizabeth Olsen "can't remember anything" about her Scarlet Witch role in Marvel Zombies, despite recording lines in her own home.

"I truly recorded that years ago. I can't remember anything," Olsen said during a panel appearance alongside Paul Bettany at L.A. Comic Con. "I need to watch it. I have no idea what [happens in] Marvel Zombies."

Olsen revealed of her performance, "I filmed it. It's my voice. I did it in my house, I wasn't even in an office space. This must have been 2020, 2021? Why was I working in my house and not in a studio? I really have no idea what it was like. I'm so sorry."

What If…? spin-off Marvel Zombies sees several MCU characters drawn into a world ravaged by a zombie apocalypse. As to be expected, Scarlet Witch stands out as one of the more formidable undead characters in the Disney Plus series, not that Olsen would know too much about that, it seems.

Remarkably, this isn't the only Marvel-related brain fog in recent weeks. An actor set to appear in Vision Quest had to brush up on three quite important letters – because they didn't know what the MCU stood for.

Emily Hampshire revealed she wasn't quite aware of the MCU but is now "fully immersed." "I've watched all the movies. I didn't know much about the MCU before. Now I know everything," Hampshire said at the red carpet of the Artists for Peace and Justice annual gala (via etalk). We knew our Marvel watch order would come in handy at some point.

Scarlet Witch's status in the mainline MCU, meanwhile, is still in limbo. She seemingly perished at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and is not part of the stacked Avengers: Doomsday cast, but you can't keep a good – or bad – witch down for long.

For more, check out our guides to upcoming Marvel movies and Marvel Phase 6.