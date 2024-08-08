Deadpool and Wolverine director reveals which X-Men cameo was never on the table

Deadpool and Wolverine is bursting with cameos, from Dafne Keen's X-23 and Wunmi Mosaku's Hunter B-15 to Wesley Snipes' Blade. One Marvel character that was "never considered" for the movie, however, was Professor X.

Despite it being heavily rumored that he was set to appear in the threequel, director Shawn Levy has revealed they "never even discussed" whether or not the telepathic X-Men leader should be involved.

"[He was] studied. Studied by Emma Corrin, big time, because the Cassandra siblinghood to Professor X is really interesting to us," he told Josh Horowitz on his Happy Sad Confused podcast. "But, no, never discussed. Never considered."

Starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, Deadpool 3 sees the Merc with a Mouth team up with the adamantium-clawed mutant to save his friends and family from a timeline-related disaster. During the mission, the unlikely duo run into Charles Xavier's evil twin sister Cassandra Nova, who's spent the last few years ruling over The Void, and is hellbent on catching up to her estranged brother.

"When you're playing a villain, it's quite hard to find the emotional hook into why they're doing what they're doing," Corrin previously told GamesRadar+ and Inside Total Film. "Looking back at [Cassandra's] origin story, and her relationship with her brother, and all the feelings his actions towards her would cause her now is where I found a lot of her motivation.

"Whether it's out of revenge, or self-hatred, or a cry for his attention; that feeling that she'll never be good enough for him or as good as him… So, the only other option is to be the worst version of herself."

