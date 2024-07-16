Deadpool and Wolverine age rating: Can kids watch the new Marvel movie?

Can kids watch Deadpool and Wolverine? If you're a Marvel fan looking forward to the new movie, it might be a question you're considering. After all, previous MCU movies have been pretty child friendly, but Deadpool isn't called the Merc with a Mouth for nothing.

Below, we explain whether Deadpool and Wolverine is appropriate for kids or not, with details on the age rating and even what Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have said on the matter. LFG!

Is Deadpool and Wolverine rated R?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Yes, Deadpool and Wolverine is an R-rated movie. That means you have to be at least 17 years old (or be accompanied by a parent or guardian) to watch the film in theaters when it arrives this month.

In the UK, it's been given a 15 rating. That means those under 15 will not be able to watch the film.

The film has been rated for "strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore and sexual references."

Deadpool and Wolverine is actually the MCU's first ever R-rated movie, too, so expect the unexpected when it arrives.

Can kids watch Deadpool and Wolverine?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Children can technically watch Deadpool and Wolverine, but we'd advise parental discretion. The Deadpool threequel will contain several themes, sequences, and jokes not suitable for children. It's officially not an age appropriate title for anyone attending alone under the age of 17 (or 15 in the UK).

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"So many kids have seen both Deadpool 1 and Deadpool 2, and I would say that this one uses all the most essential aspects of those movies, but it's never rated R just to be rated R," Reynolds told Variety. "A lot of it is just, that's the character. The character is very crass."

"I'm going to be responsible here: don't bring your two year old," added Jackman. "The sound level is really high."

While you wait for Deadpool and Wolverine, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows.