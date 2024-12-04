David Harbour has already seen a cut of Marvel's Thunderbolts – and teases the movie's "surprising" and "impressive" direction

David Harbour says he's already seen an early cut of new MCU movie Thunderbolts* – and his verdict sounds extremely promising.

"Marvel is excited by its expansion, to a certain degree. And also, I think they're doing a bit of a course correction around getting too big, in a way, with the Disney Plus stuff," the actor told CinemaBlend . "I'm very excited for you guys to see Thunderbolts*. Because I'm impressed with the direction they took that. And it's surprising. It's a real movie. I mean, whether you like it or not, who knows? But… I saw a cut of it, and it's very impressive."

The cast also includes Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and the movie will see Harbour reunite with his Black Widow co-star Florence Pugh, who returns as Yelena Belova.

"They're paying attention to chemistry," he added. "And I think there's something about this group that's special. That to me felt like when you watch Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans. When you watch these chemistries of people that – not to say that there's romantic ties, but just the chemistry of human beings interrelated. I think that's what we need in these movies."

Before Thunderbolts*, though, is Captain America: Brave New World, which hits theaters this February. The movie will see Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson take on the mantle of Captain America – and go up against Harrison Ford's Red Hulk, a role he'll reprise in Thunderbolts*.

Thunderbolts* arrives on the big screen on May 2, 2025, as the final movie in Marvel Phase 5. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows still to come.