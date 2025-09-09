Chris Evans is back in Captain America shape, and everyone is jumping to the same conclusion about Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel sleuths are at it again. With Avengers: Doomsday largely being kept under wraps – save for its overflowing cast – fans have been picking up every possible breadcrumb and examining every clue to see who else might be returning for the MCU extravaganza. The subject of their attention this time? Steve Rogers actor Chris Evans, who suspiciously looks to be back at peak Captain America fitness levels.

As seen during a recent TIFF event for his latest movie Sacrifice, Evans has bulked up considerably in recent months – sparking suggestions that he will be appearing in Avengers: Doomsday or its follow-up Avengers: Secret Wars.

"Yeah, Chris Evans is back for Doomsday/Secret Wars. He was jacked in real life, like, shockingly so," one impressed onlooker wrote on Twitter.

Another added, "jacked, fluffy hair, clean shave, and overall beefcake look. I know Chris Evans is playing Steve Rogers in Doomsday, I just can't prove it yet…"

Since everyone is talking about it, and as someone who was very close to him sitting in the front row, yeah, Chris Evans is back for Doomsday/Secret Wars. He was jacked in real life, like, shockingly so. People around me in the audience were gagged. pic.twitter.com/SiD4nyXvfNSeptember 7, 2025

For his part, Evans addressed speculation he would be part of the Doomsday cast as recently as July, "I mean, it’s sad to be away. It’s sad to not be back with the band, but I’m sure they’re doing something incredible, and I’m sure it’s going to be that much harder when it comes out, and you feel like you weren’t invited to the party," Evans told Screen Rant.

Whether Steve Rogers returns to the MCU fold or not, Avengers: Doomsday certainly isn't lacking in star power. Alongside headline names such as Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth, there is a clutch of Marvel actors along for the ride, including the Fantastic Four and Thunderbolts cast, plus legacy X-Men actors such as Patrick Stewart and James Marsden.

Recently, the scale of Avengers: Doomsday has been teased by Gambit actor Channing Tatum, while Nightcrawler actor Alan Cumming has confirmed he's wrapped up filming.

Avengers: Doomsday is releasing on December 18, 2025.

For more on the MCU's future, you'll need our guides to upcoming Marvel movies and Marvel Phase 6.