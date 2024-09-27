The Rings of Power season 2, episode 7's big death was almost more gruesome but was cut for going too far: "They deemed it a bit too gory"

If you're anything like us, you still haven't recovered from the shock of that death in The Rings of Power season 2, episode 7. But, as second unit director Vic Armstrong says in a new interview, it was originally far more gory in its nature.

Spoilers for The Rings of Power season 2 follow. If you haven't seen the show (or aren't a fan of graphic, bloody descriptions of injuries) look away now.

"We did a really gory thing where [Mirdania] gets thrown off the castle wall and the orcs kill her," Armstrong tells Slash Film, of the moment where Amelia Kenworthy's Elf is unceremoniously dumped over the side of the walls of Eregion by the combined force of Celebrimbor's accidental push and Annatar's dark magic.

"[Director] Charlotte [Brändström] said, 'Give me some really gruesome bits!' So I said, 'OK.' So I had [Mirdania] thrown off the roof, you see her go down and hit the ground, there's a really good shot, and you see this orc chop her. And then he holds up her whole shoulder and arm and starts drinking the blood," Armstrong revealed.

"But they deemed it a bit too gory, which, I can't understand why, of course," Armstrong laughed.

It's a moment that not only contributes to Celebrimbor's worsening state, but proves that all bets are off in Eregion as Adar's Orc army closes in.

As Celebrimbor actor Charles Edwards tells GamesRadar+, it's a "muddy", but unintentional, action from the Elven craftsman.

"In the script, it said she goes to him and he pushes her away, saying 'Leave me alone' and then Sauron's energy pushes her over the edge which is – essentially – how it comes across," Edwards says. "That was a melee, it happens – obviously he didn't mean to do it! It's a key moment."

The Rings of Power season 2 is currently airing on Prime Video. With just one episode left, be sure to check out The Rings of Power season 2 release schedule for the latest timings on the finale.

Then dive into our explainers on Adar, Annatar, and The Stranger for a more in-depth look at some of Middle-earth's most mysterious figures.