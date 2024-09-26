Celebrimbor actor Charles Edwards breaks down The Rings of Power season 2's most shocking moment to date: "Obviously, he didn't mean to do it"

Celebrimbor has had a rough old time of it in The Rings of Power season 2 – and that's putting it mildly. It all culminates, this week, in a moment that stands out as the Prime Video's most shocking death to date. But, as actor Charles Edwards explains, we can pin the blame on Annatar for this one.

Spoilers for The Rings of Power season 2, episode 7 follow. You have been warned.

"It's kind of a muddy moment," Edwards tells GamesRadar+ of that scene that involves a frazzled Celebrimbor accusing Annatar of being Sauron. In the chaos of the Siege of Eregion, Mirdania (Amelia Kenworthy) tries to calm the Elven smith. In response, he pushes her away and – thanks to a considerable assist from Sauron's magic – she takes a tumble over the walls and soon meets the sharp end of an Orc axe.

"He kind of wants everyone to get away from him and pushes whoever is nearest, and it happens to be her," Edwards says.

"In the script, it said she goes to him and he pushes her away, saying 'Leave me alone' and then Sauron's energy pushes her over the edge which is – essentially – how it comes across. That was a melee, it happens – obviously he didn't mean to do it! It's a key moment."

Celebrimbor's violent, if unintentional, action follows immediately on from another outburst from the Lord of Eregion last week. There, he pushed Annatar away after a disagreement over the Rings of Power. For Edwards, though, that was a much more cathartic experience.

"The pushing of Sauron – when I saw that moment, I thought, 'Go on, about time!'" Edwards says. "It also feeds into that relationship we've established, which is domestic: Two people working together, but one of whom is meddling with the other's mind. Eventually, something is going to give. And in that moment, something does. It's not huge, but it's a moment of defiance, which is what Charlie and I often speak about…He does have fight in him. He's the Lord of Eregion."

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Rings of Power season 2 is currently streaming on Prime Video. For more, be sure to dive into our latest guides on some of Middle-earth's big mysteries: Who is Adar and who is The Stranger?