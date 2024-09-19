The Rings of Power season 2 episode 7 trailer sees Elves and Orcs clash in battle, and two major reunions

The Rings of Power season 2 is nearing the tail end of its season, and it seems like plenty of action is ahead. Right at the end of the latest episode, a sneak peek trailer of episode 7 was tagged on, which shows war coming to Middle-earth.

Naturally, we’ll be getting into spoilers from The Rings of Power season 2 episode 6 as we discuss what it teases, so make sure you’re up to date on the fantasy show. The new trailer, which you can watch on Prime Video as it's not yet been widely released, begins where we left off, with Adar’s Orcs approaching Eregion.

However, it’s not on the battlefield that the most brutal conflict is taking place, it’s inside the forge. "True creation requires sacrifice," Annatar tells Celebrimbor, who seems to be losing his grip on reality. Later on, Sauron tells him that if he finishes "the nine" he will spare his city, seemingly no longer hiding his true identity.

Elsewhere, Adar’s Orcs clash with Elrond’s Elves on the outskirts of Eregion. "You cannot defeat me in battle," he tells the Elven commander, "my forces outfight yours." It won’t stop him trying though, as the trailer teases some epic action that the showrunners have teased took a year of planning to execute.

Some major reunions also take place in the penultimate episode, including between old friends Elrond and Prince Durin. "I need your axe old friend," he tells him. That’s not the only shot of old friends uniting either as Galadriel and Celebrimbor embrace in another scene. She tells the smith, "I won’t let you face him alone."

For more on the latest episode, read our guide to the sack of Eregion and who Feanor is.