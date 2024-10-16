New Rings of Power season 2 behind-the-scenes video shows Celebrimbor star’s "heartbreaking" final goodbye

The Rings of Power season 2 had a fair few casualties, but one that hit us hardest was Celebrimbor’s. The Elven smith was manipulated by Annatar – Sauron in disguise – to make several rings of power in the show’s sophomore season. Their conflict came to a head in a brutal final exchange that saw Celebrimbor tortured with Orc arrows before he was impaled. Ouch.

Now, a new behind-the-scenes video shared by Prime Video has revealed this wasn’t actually his final scene. Actor Charles Edwards’ final moment on set came during the Galadriel and Sauron fight, when Annatar shapeshifted into him as he was fighting the Elf. The clip shows Edwards addressing the team on set, saying: "I’ve been very lucky in having Charlie Vickers as a scene partner for most of it and we’ve had a wonderful, wonderful time. And thank you, bye."

Later in the clip, he called his exit from the show "heartbreaking". He said in an interview with Sauron actor Vickers: "It is heartbreaking for me, genuinely because we had a truly wonderful time, the two of us." Watch it below.

That’s a wrap on the greatest of Elven-smiths. Watch the full “Inside The Rings of Power” interview with Charles Edwards and Charlie Vickers as Season 2 comes to an end on YouTube. pic.twitter.com/0g4ddSjnjWOctober 15, 2024

Speaking to GamesRadar+, Edwards previously revealed the macabre leaving gift that his co-stars got him too. "I did mean to steal… well, not steal – they said I could have it, but I never got round to it – a little anvil that he uses as a paperweight at one point," he explained. "But what I did get given was a little miniature model of me impaled on the tree with the vines coming out of my chest." The model in question was in reference to Galadriel's vision early in the season which foreshadows the Elven smith’s death.

