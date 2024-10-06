One major Rings of Power actor got a perfect, morbid farewell gift after their character's death

If an actor departs from a show, you might expect them to be given some flowers, showered with gratitude and, perhaps, gifted a prop from set. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, it seems, does things differently as one of the second season's major departures has revealed the surprisingly morbid (yet perfect) token they received after leaving the show.

Spoilers for The Rings of Power season 2 ending follow. You have been warned!

As Celebrimbor actor Charles Edwards tells GamesRadar+, he was given a recreation of one of his early season 2 scenes – but had his eyes on one of the props from the Eregion workshop set.

"I did mean to steal… well, not steal – they said I could have it, but I never got round to it – a little anvil that he uses as a paperweight at one point," Edwards says.

"But what I did get given was a little miniature model of me impaled on the tree with the vines coming out of my chest."

That is, of course, in reference to the moment in Galadriel's vision which sees Celebrimbor uttering Black Speech before being impaled on a tree, a scene not dissimilar to his actual death at Sauron's hands.

"It's obviously a model they made in order to make the big version. I've got that sort of fibreglass, resin replica of that moment. I'm very happy with that. I did want the tree, but I don't think I can have the tree!"

The Rings of Power season 2 is now streaming. While you wait for The Rings of Power season 3, here's Edwards on why his Celebrimbor death scene was cut down from the original script.