Galadriel star Morfydd Clark is shipping two Rings of Power characters, but it's probably not who you think

The Rings of Power season 2 may be drawing to a dramatic close as battle beckons in Eregion, but some of the cast are having a lot of fun with the connection between their characters. Galadriel star Morfydd Clark shared a fan edit video of the Elf with Adar (played by Sam Hazeldine) after the pair crossed paths in the latest episode.

Posting on her Instagram story, she shared a TikTok video of the two characters set to Charlie XCX’s ‘Girl, so confusing’. The edit shows the pair interacting as the lyrics “sometimes I think you might hate me” plays over the top. Clark tagged Hazeldine in the post writing “so confusing”, which he then shared to his story with the added caption, “#rumbled”.

Fans of the show have been loving seeing the actors engage with the community like this, sharing their thoughts on Reddit. “Lol I saw that! Morfydd ships herself with everyone it seems. She is the captain of every ship,” wrote one while another added : “Sam reposted it lolol! I love that the two of them are acknowledging and enjoying fan madness.” A third joked : “I love that they can laugh about it lol”.

However, it’s fair to say this isn’t the most expected ‘ship’ on The Rings of Power so far, as fans of Galadriel and Sauron’s dynamic have been hoping to see a connection between those two characters continue. Regardless of how out of canon that would be (where is Celeborn, again?), the actors have been open about their characters’ connection.

Speaking about this, Sauron actor Charlie Vickers previously told us: "They’re higher beings so I’m sure it runs deeper than being in the same place together. I think the fact that when she turns him down at the end of season one, it pisses him off quite a bit. I’d be lying if I said there wasn’t a part of him that thinks, 'I can get her, I can get to join me.'"

The Rings of Power season 2 continues on Thursdays. For more, check out our guides to the best shows on Amazon Prime Video, our The Rings of Power season 2 release schedule and our The Rings of Power season 2 review.