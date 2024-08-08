The Borderlands video game franchise has spawned several sequels – but what about the first live-action adaptation? The film, directed by Eli Roth, stars Cate Blanchett as fan-favorite character Lilith who is forced to return to her home planet of Pandora on a mission. Lilith appears in the first Borderlands game, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands 3...so it would make sense for her story to continue across another movie or two.

So, will there be a sequel to the live-action Borderlands? We have an answer – and we promise it's spoiler-free.

Will there be a Borderlands 2?

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Gearbox founder and CEO Randy Pitchford certainly wants one – and has already planned for the first film to kick off the Borderlands Cinematic Universe.

"One of the cool things about the movie is we've created a cinematic universe that lives side by side with the video game universe," Pitchford previously stated in an interview with IGN. "And of course, the characters are there and authentic in the themes and even some of the storylines. But they're independent storylines."

He went on to say: "So this isn't Borderlands 1. This isn't Borderlands 2. The Borderlands movie is the first of the Borderlands Cinematic Universe."

In an exclusive interview with GamesRadar+, Pitchford said, "I really hope there's more than one movie. I think it's reasonable to imagine that we will start talking about the next Borderlands movie here. Maybe before the end of the year, we'll see. Maybe sooner."

All in all, it looks like the studio has plans for multiple Borderland sequels – but it'll probably depend on the first film's success.

Borderlands is in theaters now. For more, check out our ever-growing list of upcoming video game adaptations, or, check out our chat with Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford about the Borderlands Cinematic Universe.