Someone made a shot-for-shot animated remake of the Minecraft movie trailer and it’s the cutest thing you’ll see all day

Someone has rather impressively made a shot-for-shot remake of the A Minecraft Movie trailer – and it's the cutest thing you'll see all day.

Within just a few days of the first trailer for A Minecraft Movie hitting the internet, animator Alumio created an animated version of the trailer and posted it to YouTube. The fan-remade trailer has amassed nearly 3 million views in one day, and we think the animated pink goat is the best part. You can watch the trailer below.

Per the official synopsis, A Minecraft Movie follows a group of misfits who find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they must embark on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter named Steve.

Napoleon Dynamite helmer Jared Hess directs from a screenplay by Chris Bowman and Hubbel Palmer. The movie was initially slated for a 2019 release date, before changing directors and writers numerous times.

The cast includes Jason Momoa, Saturday Night Live alum Kate McKinnon, Jemaine Clement (What We Do in the Shadows), Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows), Emma Myers (Wednesday), Daniele Brooks (Peacemaker), Sebastion Eugene Hansen (Just Mercy), Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus), and Jack Black as infamous blocky video game protagonist Steve.

A Minecraft Movie is set to hit theaters on April 4, 2025.