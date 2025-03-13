New trailer for Disney’s live action Lilo and Stitch movie pulls a Sonic redesign, finally giving us the Stitch we have been waiting for

Ohana means family

Lilo and Stitch
(Image credit: Disney)

Disney has finally dropped a full-length trailer for its upcoming live action version of beloved animated classic Lilo and Stitch, and it looks just as much fun as the original.

The new trailer, which you can watch below, opens with Stitch escaping an alien testing space station and crash landing on Earth in Hawaii, where he soon finds a little girl called Lilo (Maia Kealoha) who begs her big sister Nani (Sydney Agudong) to keep him as their pet. But the little alien soon starts to cause carnage in their lives when aliens posing as humans come down to earth to recapture Stitch.

Lilo & Stitch | Official Trailer | In Theaters May 23 - YouTube Lilo & Stitch | Official Trailer | In Theaters May 23 - YouTube
Watch On

The trailer also includes some unforgettable moments from the original, such as a man dropping his ice cream in shock after seeing an alien, and Lilo being teased in hula class. The clip also gives us another look at some of the best Disney characters including Pleakley (Billy Magnussen) and Cobra Bubbles (Courtney B. Vance).

Fans are overjoyed with how Stitch looks in the new clip, after the first teaser caused many viewers to worry over how grey and 'washed out' he looked. But just as the Sonic team did, Disney has listened to fans and the blue alien looks much brighter. "Oh my goodness, he’s so cute. Finally, Disney gets it right," said one Twitter user.

It looks like this live-action adventure may be a win for Disney as it seems like viewers are way more excited for this movie compared to others. One commented on Disney’s Twitter post, "First live action remake I’m actually looking forward to," and another added, "We can all collectively agree that this live action remake genuinely gives us hope that not all of them can be bad."

Directed by Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’s Dean Fleischer Camp, the upcoming movie follows "a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family," as reads the official logline. Lilo and Stitch also stars Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, and Zach Galifianakis.

Lilo & Stitch hits theaters on May 23. For more, check out our list of the best Disney movies, or keep up with upcoming Disney movies heading your way.

Megan Garside
Editorial Associate, GamesRadar+

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for SFX and Total Film online. I have a Bachelors Degree in Media Production and Journalism and a Masters in Fashion Journalism from UAL. In the past I have written for local UK and US newspaper outlets such as the Portland Tribune and York Mix and worked in communications, before focusing on film and entertainment writing. I am a HUGE horror fan and in 2022 I created my very own single issue feminist horror magazine.  

