Naruto live-action movie gets disappointing update from co-writer of the anime adaptation

Fans will have to keep waiting

Anime fans are starting to wonder if they will ever get to see the Naruto live-action movie that was once promised following a disappointing update. The project, an adaptation of the classic shonen manga which was then turned into one of the best anime series of all time, was first announced in February 2024 with Marvel director Destin Daniel Cretton set to direct.

Close to two years later, the film's co-writer Tasha Huo has revealed there are "no new updates" on the adaptation. Speaking to ScreenRant, Huo acknowledged Cretton's busy schedule with the MCU, which includes the upcoming Disney Plus series Wonder Man (directing and developing several episodes), Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and a potential sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The writer said in August 2024 that her first script was "done" and that Cretton was "doing his stuff" with the source material. "I think that’s such a cool choice because he’s going to be able to capture how nuanced and special Naruto is without getting distracted by the big world that it is, which I think could easily be done by someone who's not a fan or someone who's coming in for a cash payday," Huo said.

Mireia is a UK-based culture journalist and critic. She previously worked as Deputy Movies Editor at Digital Spy, and her work as a freelance writer has appeared in WeLoveCinema and Spanish magazines Fotogramas, Esquire, and Elle. She is also a published author, having written a book about Studio Ghibli's 'Kiki's Delivery Service' in 2023. Talking about anime and musicals is the best way to grab her attention.

