When is Mufasa on Disney Plus? A look ahead to The Lion King prequel's potential streaming release date

Like with all Disney movies, you're probably being hounded by your younger family members as to exactly when you can watch Mufasa: The Lion King on Disney Plus after its cinema release. Heck, you might be curious yourself about The Lion King prequel's streaming plans.

While we expect something more official to roar into view in the next weeks and months, there are plenty of historical trends that can help guide us to when Mufasa should drop on Disney Plus. Below, we'll blend those in with our own estimations to bring you a probable streaming release date.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Studios)

Two recent major Disney-centric releases give us a very good idea of when Mufasa: The Lion King is coming to Disney Plus.

The first, Inside Out 2, debuted in cinemas on June 14 and hit Disney Plus on September 25, a total of 103 days later.

Deadpool and Wolverine – one of Disney and Marvel's biggest hits in 2024 – premiered in cinemas in July and arrived on Disney's streaming service on November 12. That was a 109-day gap.

Mufasa, though, may not hit the billion-dollar highs of its peers. In that instance, releases typically come to Disney Plus after 90 days, give or take – with extremely successful movies given an extra week or two thanks to their long legs at the box office.

If that's the case again, expect Mufasa: The Lion King to hit Disney Plus in late March 2025. There's a small possibility it could stretch until April if it hits the 100-day-plus mark, but we expect it to drop within that calendar month given early box office projections.

For more, check out our guide to new Disney movies and our interview with director Barry Jenkins on how he chose to pay tribute to James Earl Jones in The Lion King prequel. Then dive into our verdict in the Mufasa: The Lion King review.